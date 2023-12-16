If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of South Florida and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on South Florida's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 263

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida's best wins

Against the Florida State Seminoles on December 9, South Florida captured its signature win of the season, which was an 88-72 victory. Selton Miguel, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 20 points with four rebounds and two assists. Chris Youngblood also played a role with 18 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-64 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 168/RPI) on December 16

74-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 198/RPI) on November 19

104-86 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on December 12

96-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 324/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Bulls have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Florida has the 256th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bulls have 20 games left this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

USF has 20 games remaining this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes

South Florida Bulls vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Florida games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.