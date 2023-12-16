The South Florida Bulls (4-4) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-1.5) 143.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-1.5) 142.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

South Florida has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Bulls games have hit the over.

Loyola Chicago has won just two games against the spread this year.

In the Ramblers' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

