Saturday's contest at Yuengling Center has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (10-0) going head to head against the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-57 win, heavily favoring NC State.

The Bulls enter this game on the heels of a 105-75 victory against Gardner-Webb on Sunday.

South Florida vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 74, South Florida 57

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' signature win this season came in an 83-57 victory over the Grambling Tigers on November 13.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, South Florida is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 239) on November 13

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 257) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 258) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 266) on November 23

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 318) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 15 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)

15 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%

6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG% Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Romi Levy: 6.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.3 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

