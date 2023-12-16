The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Chris Youngblood: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jose Placer: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

South Florida vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank 293rd 68.5 Points Scored 70.5 263rd 108th 67.2 Points Allowed 68 120th 201st 32.8 Rebounds 32.5 217th 86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 6.4 334th 327th 5.3 3pt Made 8.1 120th 178th 13.3 Assists 15.8 68th 104th 10.8 Turnovers 12.6 227th

