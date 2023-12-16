The NC State Wolfpack (10-0) hope to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
South Florida vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack's 80.3 points per game are 22.1 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.2 points, NC State is 10-0.
  • South Florida's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Bulls average 66.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 56.7 the Wolfpack allow.
  • South Florida has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • NC State is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Bulls shoot 40.1% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.
  • The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Bulls concede.

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 15.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (31-for-69)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%
  • Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Romi Levy: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Texas L 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Charleston Southern W 81-35 Yuengling Center
12/10/2023 Gardner-Webb W 105-75 Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 NC State - Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 IUPUI - Massimino Court
12/21/2023 Baylor - Massimino Court

