When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Stetson be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Stetson ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 150

Stetson's best wins

Stetson captured its best win of the season on November 26, when it grabbed an 85-82 victory over the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in the RPI. In the win over UCF, Jalen Blackmon posted a team-best 26 points. Stephan D. Swenson chipped in 19 points.

Next best wins

71-61 over Central Michigan (No. 212/RPI) on November 21

85-67 over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on November 20

Stetson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

According to the RPI, the Hatters have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Stetson has been handed the 146th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Hatters' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Stetson's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stetson's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. Stetson Hatters

Florida International Panthers vs. Stetson Hatters Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

