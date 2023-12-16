Will Steven Lorentz score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lorentz has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 5-2 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

