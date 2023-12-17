Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Texas

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 31-0

11-0 | 31-0 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: W 88-75 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Kansas State

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

10-1 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: W 79-53 vs North Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Baylor

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-0 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 75-57 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: Providence

Providence Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. TCU

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 25-5

11-0 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 68-51 vs Lamar

Next Game

Opponent: Omaha

Omaha Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. West Virginia

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-0 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: W 107-43 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Texas Tech

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 21-10

11-0 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: W 76-35 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Kansas

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 69-48 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. UCF

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 17-10

8-0 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 72-45 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 92-76 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-3 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 76-58 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Tech

@ Utah Tech Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

11. Iowa State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 105-68 vs Troy

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12. Houston

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-2 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 95-48 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

13. BYU

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 14-17

9-2 | 14-17 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: W 79-76 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 9-20

7-3 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: W 58-56 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game