In the Week 15 tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Braxton Berrios find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Berrios has totaled 207 yards receiving (17.3 per game) and one TD, hauling in 22 balls out of 28 targets this year.

Berrios, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Titans 2 2 13 0

