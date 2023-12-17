When the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets go head to head in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 201 yards on 14 receptions and two TDs. He has been targeted 23 times, and posts 28.7 yards receiving per contest.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0 Week 14 Titans 4 2 30 0

Rep Cedrick Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.