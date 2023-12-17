Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 99-26 vs Saint Andrews (NC)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Valley

@ Utah Valley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: L 75-74 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seattle U

@ Seattle U Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-9

9-3 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th

286th Last Game: W 65-64 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Baptist

@ Cal Baptist Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sam Houston

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

6-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 73-60 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grand Canyon

@ Grand Canyon Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UTEP

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-17

6-5 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: L 88-82 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. New Mexico State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-22

5-7 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 73-72 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: L 75-60 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Florida International

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-21

4-8 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: W 146-55 vs Trinity (FL)

Next Game