Devon Achane did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 15 contest against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Achane's stats below.

Achane has season stats that include 581 rushing yards on 63 carries (9.2 per attempt) and seven touchdowns, plus 18 receptions on 25 targets for 125 yards.

Devon Achane Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Dolphins have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 15 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 63 581 7 9.2 25 18 125 2

Achane Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Raiders 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Commanders 17 73 2 3 30 0 Week 14 Titans 7 47 0 5 24 0

