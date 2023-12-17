Will Devon Achane Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devon Achane did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 15 contest against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Achane's stats below.
Rep Devon Achane and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Achane has season stats that include 581 rushing yards on 63 carries (9.2 per attempt) and seven touchdowns, plus 18 receptions on 25 targets for 125 yards.
Keep an eye on Achane's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Devon Achane Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Dolphins have no other running back on the injury list.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Jalen Nailor
- Click Here for Jonathan Taylor
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Achane 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|63
|581
|7
|9.2
|25
|18
|125
|2
Achane Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18
|203
|2
|4
|30
|2
|Week 4
|@Bills
|8
|101
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|11
|151
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|17
|73
|2
|3
|30
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|7
|47
|0
|5
|24
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.