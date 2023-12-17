Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Jets Game – Week 15
The Miami Dolphins (9-4) and the New York Jets (5-8) play on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Dolphins vs. Jets? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Dolphins vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Dolphins winning by a considerably larger margin (14.9 points). Take the Dolphins.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Dolphins a 78.9% chance to win.
- The Dolphins have compiled an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, Miami has gone 6-1 (85.7%).
- This season, the Jets have been the underdog 12 times and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.
- This season, New York has been at least a +295 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Who will win? The Dolphins or Jets? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (-8)
- The Dolphins have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 8-point favorites.
- The Jets have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-7-1).
- New York is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Dolphins vs. Jets matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- The two teams average a combined 10.1 more points per game (47.1) than this game's over/under of 37 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 5.4 more points per game (42.4) than this game's total of 37 points.
- The teams have hit the over in eight of the Dolphins' 13 games with a set total.
- Jets games have gone over the point total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|13
|284.4
|24
|4.2
|0
Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|48.1
|2
|33.5
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.