The Miami Dolphins (9-4) will face off against AFC East rivals, the New York Jets (5-8), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 37 in the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Dolphins' upcoming matchup against Jets, see the column below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Dolphins vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Dolphins have led five times, have been losing five times, and have been tied three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Jets have had the lead two times, have been losing nine times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 11.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jets have won the second quarter two times, lost seven times, and been knotted up four times in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Dolphins have won the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Dolphins have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Jets' 13 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Dolphins vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Dolphins have had the lead nine times (9-0 in those games) and have been behind four times (0-4).

At the completion of the first half, the Jets have been leading two times (1-1 in those games), have been losing nine times (3-6), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Dolphins have won the second half in nine games and have lost the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 15.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 9.1 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

