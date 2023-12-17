On Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET, the Miami Dolphins will play the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Dolphins will earn a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 423.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (308.1 yards allowed per game). On the offensive side of the ball, the Jets are bottom-five, posting just 266.8 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on the other side of the ball, ceding 299 total yards per contest (fifth-best).

Dolphins vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-8.5) Over (37.5) Dolphins 30, Jets 15

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dolphins have been favored by 8.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Miami games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

The point total average for Dolphins games this season is 47.7, 10.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Jets have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

New York games have hit the over five out of 13 times this year.

This season, Jets games have resulted in an average scoring total of 38.6, which is 1.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 31.6 22.6 36.8 19.2 27.1 25.6 New York 15.5 19.8 16.1 18.5 14.4 21.8

