Dolphins vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 15
Review the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (9-4), which currently has 11 players listed, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup against the New York Jets (5-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Dolphins head into the matchup after losing 28-27 to the Tennessee Titans in their last outing on December 11.
Last time out, the Jets took down the Houston Texans 30-6.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Calf
|Questionable
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|Concussion
|Out
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Out
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Toe
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|Out
|Max Mitchell
|OL
|Neck
|Questionable
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Solomon Thomas
|DL
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Hip
|Doubtful
|Jason Brownlee
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Nick Bawden
|FB
|Knee
|Questionable
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Dolphins or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dolphins Season Insights
- On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 423.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (308.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins rank 21st in scoring defense this season (22.6 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 31.6 points per game.
- The Dolphins sport the 12th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (212.5 allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 279.2 passing yards per game.
- On the offensive side of the ball, Miami has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 144.5 per game. The Dolphins rank seventh on defense (95.5 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 18 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Dolphins' -2 turnover margin ranks 19th in the NFL.
Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Jets (+350)
- Total: 36.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.