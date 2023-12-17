Review the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (9-4), which currently has 11 players listed, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup against the New York Jets (5-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins head into the matchup after losing 28-27 to the Tennessee Titans in their last outing on December 11.

Last time out, the Jets took down the Houston Texans 30-6.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Questionable Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Questionable Jevon Holland S Knee Questionable Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable DeShon Elliott S Concussion Out Xavien Howard CB Hip Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Oblique Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable Devon Achane RB Toe Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zach Wilson QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Max Mitchell OL Neck Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Questionable Solomon Thomas DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Joe Tippmann C Shoulder Questionable Carter Warren OT Hip Doubtful Jason Brownlee WR Ankle Out Will McDonald IV DL Knee Questionable Zaire Barnes LB Hamstring Out Nick Bawden FB Knee Questionable

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Dolphins or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins Season Insights

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 423.6 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (308.1 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins rank 21st in scoring defense this season (22.6 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 31.6 points per game.

The Dolphins sport the 12th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (212.5 allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 279.2 passing yards per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Miami has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 144.5 per game. The Dolphins rank seventh on defense (95.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 18 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Dolphins' -2 turnover margin ranks 19th in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-9)

Dolphins (-9) Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Jets (+350)

Dolphins (-450), Jets (+350) Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.