The Miami Dolphins (9-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East showdown.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins score 31.6 points per game, 11.8 more than the Jets surrender per contest (19.8).

The Dolphins average 124.6 more yards per game (423.6) than the Jets allow per matchup (299).

This season, Miami racks up 144.5 rushing yards per game, 12.7 more than New York allows per outing (131.8).

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Jets' takeaways (19).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored at home (36.8) is higher than their overall average (31.6). But their average points conceded at home (19.2) is lower than overall (22.6).

The Dolphins' average yards gained at home (475.3) is higher than their overall average (423.6). But their average yards allowed at home (307.3) is lower than overall (308.1).

Miami racks up 297.2 passing yards per game in home games (18 more than its overall average), and concedes 231 at home (18.5 more than overall).

At home, the Dolphins rack up 178.2 rushing yards per game and give up 76.3. That's more than they gain overall (144.5), and less than they allow (95.5).

In home games, the Dolphins convert 39.7% of third downs and allow 29.1% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (42.3%) and allow (36.7%) overall.

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/24/2023 at New York W 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington W 45-15 FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee L 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 New York - CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 1/7/2024 Buffalo - -

