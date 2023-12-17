The Miami Dolphins (9-4) are listed as 8.5-point favorites when they host the New York Jets (5-8) in an AFC East matchup on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The over/under is set at 37.5 points for the contest.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins as they prepare for this matchup against the Jets. As the Jets prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-8.5) 37.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-8.5) 37.5 -430 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Miami vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Insights

Miami's ATS record is 8-5-0 this season.

Against the spread as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 5-2.

Miami games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (61.5%).

Against the spread, New York is 5-7-1 this season.

The Jets don't have a win ATS (0-3) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this season.

New York has played 13 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

