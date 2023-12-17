The Miami Dolphins (9-4) play a familiar opponent when they host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East battle.

Before the Dolphins meet the Jets, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Dolphins vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 37 -500 +360

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 47.7, 10.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-5-0).

The Dolphins have won 88.9% of their games as moneyline favorites (8-1).

Miami is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

New York Jets

The Jets have played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 37 points.

The average total for New York games this season has been 38.6, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread five times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Jets have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.

Dolphins vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 31.6 2 22.6 21 47.7 11 13 Jets 15.5 29 19.8 8 38.6 6 13

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Miami's past three contests have gone over the total.

In games against teams in the same division, the Dolphins are scoring 27.3 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 31.6 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 23.8 points per game in divisional contests compared to 22.6 points per game in all games.

The Dolphins have scored a total of 117 more points than their opponents this year (nine per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 56 points (4.3 per game).

Jets

New York has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Jets have hit the over twice.

The Jets are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12.8 per game) than overall (15.5), and conceding more points in the division (24.3) than overall (19.8).

The Dolphins have totaled 117 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 56 total points (4.3 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 46.4 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 29 26.6 ATS Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 39 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22 21.8 ATS Record 5-7-1 4-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 3-5 1-2

