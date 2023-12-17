In the Week 15 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Durham Smythe find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe has racked up 194 yards receiving (21.6 per game), reeling in 20 balls on 28 targets.

Having played nine games this season, Smythe has not tallied a TD reception.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Titans 3 2 16 0

