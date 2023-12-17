How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- Florida A&M has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rattlers rank 189th.
- The Rattlers' 67.5 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 59.2 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- Florida A&M is 2-2 when it scores more than 59.2 points.
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
- The Rattlers conceded fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than away (74.5) last season.
- Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 65-60
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/9/2023
|LeMoyne-Owen
|W 108-78
|Al Lawson Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|L 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
