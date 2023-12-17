Florida A&M vs. Iowa State December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) will play the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Robert Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 6.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
- Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- King: 10.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jones: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|41st
|82.9
|Points Scored
|63
|346th
|8th
|58.9
|Points Allowed
|86.8
|359th
|131st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|32.4
|218th
|55th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|75th
|277th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|3.8
|358th
|22nd
|17.6
|Assists
|11.8
|266th
|49th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|214th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.