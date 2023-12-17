The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) are big, 35.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -35.5 137.5

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in three of six outings.

Florida A&M's average game total this season has been 150, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Florida A&M are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa State has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-3-0 mark from Florida A&M.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 6 60% 86 153.5 59.2 141.7 136.5 Florida A&M 3 50% 67.5 153.5 82.5 141.7 142.3

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers score 8.3 more points per game (67.5) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (59.2).

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 Florida A&M 2-3-0 0-1 2-4-0

Florida A&M vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Florida A&M 13-3 Home Record 4-7 3-8 Away Record 3-15 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

