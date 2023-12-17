Sunday's game at Paul Porter Arena has the Florida Gators (6-3) matching up with the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-62 victory, heavily favoring Florida.

The Gators dropped their most recent matchup 72-64 against Tulsa on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 85, Gardner-Webb 62

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Schedule Analysis

The Gators picked up their signature win of the season on November 22 by claiming an 83-81 victory over the Columbia Lions, the No. 67-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Gators have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Florida has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 51st-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 over Columbia (No. 67) on November 22

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 72) on November 29

52-49 over Purdue (No. 79) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on November 9

82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 256) on November 6

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 60.2 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 60.2 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

18.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Leilani Correa: 13.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

13.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (269th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.