The Florida State Seminoles (7-3) face the Drexel Dragons (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloHoops

Florida State vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles' 83.9 points per game are 34.6 more points than the 49.3 the Dragons give up.

When it scores more than 49.3 points, Florida State is 7-3.

Drexel's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.

The Dragons record 58.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 71.4 the Seminoles allow.

When Florida State gives up fewer than 58.7 points, it is 3-0.

The Dragons are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Seminoles allow to opponents (37.2%).

The Seminoles' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Dragons have given up.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

