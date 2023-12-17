How to Watch the Florida State vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (7-3) face the Drexel Dragons (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FloHoops
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles' 83.9 points per game are 34.6 more points than the 49.3 the Dragons give up.
- When it scores more than 49.3 points, Florida State is 7-3.
- Drexel's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 83.9 points.
- The Dragons record 58.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 71.4 the Seminoles allow.
- When Florida State gives up fewer than 58.7 points, it is 3-0.
- The Dragons are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Seminoles allow to opponents (37.2%).
- The Seminoles' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Dragons have given up.
Florida State Leaders
- Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK, 52.5 FG%
- Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
- Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Kent State
|W 76-49
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/7/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 99-73
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|UCLA
|L 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.