How to Watch the Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (6-3) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Gators' 76.3 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 87.7 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Florida has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 87.7 points.
- Gardner-Webb is 0-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 61.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 68.7 the Gators give up.
- Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.
- When Florida gives up fewer than 61.5 points, it is 3-0.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Gators allow to opponents (38.6%).
- The Gators' 43.1 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have conceded.
Florida Leaders
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 60.2 FG%
- Aliyah Matharu: 18.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.9 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)
- Leilani Correa: 13.4 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)
- Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 68-58
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 91-88
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 72-64
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/30/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
