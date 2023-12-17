The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) will aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins score an average of 68.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Jacksonville is 2-3.

Mercer is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.

The Bears average 60.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 74.0 the Dolphins allow.

Jacksonville is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.

The Bears are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 6.2% lower than the Dolphins allow to opponents (42.1%).

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jalisa Dunlap: 8.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

8.1 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Sana'a Garrett: 5.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.4 FG%

5.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.4 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Schedule