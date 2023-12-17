The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jaylen Waddle get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Waddle has recorded 822 yards receiving (68.5 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 63 balls on 91 targets.

Waddle has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 5 52 0 Week 14 Titans 8 6 79 0

