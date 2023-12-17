When Jeff Wilson Jr. suits up for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 15 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has rushed for 96 yards (19.2 per game) on 22 carries.

Wilson has also tacked on nine catches for 67 yards (13.4 per game).

Wilson does not have a rushing touchdown in five games.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 6 0 3 32 0 Week 12 @Jets 11 56 0 3 17 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 11 0 0 0 0

