NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ottawa Senators versus the Vegas Golden Knights is one of many compelling options on today's NHL schedule.
How to watch all the games in the NHL today is available here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|NBCS-CHI,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|BSSO,MNMT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|BSSC,BSSD,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ALT,NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
