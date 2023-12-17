Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Seeking Raheem Mostert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 15, Mostert has 183 carries for 924 yards and 16 touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 22 receptions (29 targets) for 170 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Devon Achane (questionable/toe): 63 Rush Att; 581 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 18 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|183
|924
|16
|5
|29
|22
|170
|2
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
