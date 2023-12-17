Seeking Raheem Mostert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 15, Mostert has 183 carries for 924 yards and 16 touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 5 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 22 receptions (29 targets) for 170 yards.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have one other running back on the injury report this week: Devon Achane (questionable/toe): 63 Rush Att; 581 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 18 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 183 924 16 5 29 22 170 2

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0

