With the Miami Dolphins taking on the New York Jets in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mostert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has churned out a team-high 924 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and scored 16 touchdowns.

Mostert has also caught 22 balls for 170 yards (13.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mostert has scored a rushing TD in 10 games, with multiple rushing TDs five times.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0

Rep Raheem Mostert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.