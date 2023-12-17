Sunday's game features the Omaha Mavericks (5-6) and the Stetson Hatters (6-4) matching up at Baxter Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 71-70 victory for Omaha according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Stetson vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 71, Stetson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-0.2)

Omaha (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Omaha has a 4-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Stetson, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Mavericks are 3-3-0 and the Hatters are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and giving up 66.8 per contest, 84th in college basketball) and have a +118 scoring differential.

Stetson is 107th in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 35.1 its opponents average.

Stetson knocks down 9.8 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.2% from beyond the arc (85th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30%.

Stetson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hatters commit 11.3 per game (128th in college basketball) and force 10.3 (316th in college basketball).

