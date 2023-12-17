How to Watch Stetson vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (5-6) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Stetson vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- This season, Stetson has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 137th.
- The Hatters put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.9 the Mavericks allow.
- Stetson is 6-0 when it scores more than 68.9 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stetson scored 83.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
- At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.8.
- Stetson drained more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 85-62
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|W 123-43
|Edmunds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
