Stetson vs. Morgan State December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (3-5) will play the Stetson Hatters (2-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Edmunds Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Stetson vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jamiya Turner: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Peete: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaelyn Talley: 6.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
