The Morgan State Bears (4-6) will try to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Stetson Hatters (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Edmunds Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 56.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hatters give up to opponents.

Morgan State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

Stetson's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.

The Hatters score 6.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Bears allow (62.0).

Stetson is 2-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

When Morgan State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Hatters are shooting 34.5% from the field, 7.8% lower than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 35.0% from the field, just 6.1 lower than the Hatters allow.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Jaelyn Talley: 6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%

6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

