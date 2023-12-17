How to Watch the Stetson vs. Morgan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-6) will try to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Stetson Hatters (2-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Edmunds Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Stetson vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 56.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hatters give up to opponents.
- Morgan State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.
- Stetson's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.
- The Hatters score 6.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Bears allow (62.0).
- Stetson is 2-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
- When Morgan State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Hatters are shooting 34.5% from the field, 7.8% lower than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 35.0% from the field, just 6.1 lower than the Hatters allow.
Stetson Leaders
- Jamiya Turner: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%
- Jordan Peete: 9.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Jaelyn Talley: 6.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%
- Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Webber International
|W 83-37
|Edmunds Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 72-34
|Assembly Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Denver
|L 74-52
|Magness Arena
|12/17/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/19/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Edmunds Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.