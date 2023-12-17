Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SWAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 20-6

5-4 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 82-72 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. UAPB

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 19-10

4-7 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: W 114-37 vs Trinity Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Southern

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 13-15

1-8 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 76-51 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-4 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: L 57-52 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Chicago State

@ Chicago State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Grambling

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-10

4-5 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 96-64 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Opponent: Nicholls

Nicholls Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Alcorn State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

2-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: L 49-47 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: New Orleans

New Orleans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Florida A&M

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 6-23

1-7 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 68-65 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy

@ Detroit Mercy Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-19

3-5 | 6-19 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 85-59 vs Rice

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

1-9 | 6-25 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 84-56 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-25

1-7 | 3-25 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 82-45 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Opponent: Omaha

Omaha Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12. Alabama State

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-29

0-9 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: L 98-69 vs DePaul

Next Game