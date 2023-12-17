Tua Tagovailoa Week 15 Preview vs. the Jets
Tua Tagovailoa will be facing the second-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Tagovailoa has amassed 3,697 yards passing (284.4 per game) with 24 TDs and 10 picks this season. Also, Tagovailoa has produced 55 rushing yards (4.2 per game) on 30 carries.
Tagovailoa vs. the Jets
- Tagovailoa vs the Jets (since 2021): 3 GP / 237.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this season.
- The Jets have allowed 10 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.
- New York has allowed two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.
- One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Jets this season.
- The 167.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- So far this year, the Jets have surrendered 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second among NFL teams.
Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Jets
- Passing Yards: 218.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)
Tagovailoa Passing Insights
- So far this year, Tagovailoa has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of 13 opportunities.
- The Dolphins have passed 55.1% of the time and run 44.9% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- With 434 attempts for 3,697 passing yards, Tagovailoa is second in NFL play with 8.5 yards per attempt.
- Tagovailoa has completed at least one touchdown pass in 12 of 13 games, including multiple TDs seven times.
- He has scored 24 of his team's 49 offensive touchdowns this season (49.0%).
- Tagovailoa accounts for 42.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his total 434 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Jets
- Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-120)
Tagovailoa Rushing Insights
- Tagovailoa has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- Tagovailoa has not found paydirt on the ground this season in 13 games.
- He has seven red zone rushing carries (10.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).
Tagovailoa's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Titans
|12/11/2023
|Week 14
|23-for-33 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|18-for-24 / 280 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/24/2023
|Week 12
|21-for-30 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|28-for-39 / 325 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|21-for-34 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
