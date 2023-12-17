Will Tua Tagovailoa Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 15?
Should you wager on Tua Tagovailoa hitting paydirt in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Tagovailoa will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Tagovailoa has collected 55 rushing yards (4.2 per game) on 30 attempts.
- Tagovailoa has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 13 games.
Tua Tagovailoa Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|28
|39
|325
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|21
|30
|243
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|24
|280
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|23
|33
|240
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0
Rep Tua Tagovailoa with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.