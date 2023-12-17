Which team has the edge at the QB position when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (9-4) square off against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (5-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Tagovailoa this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Zach Wilson Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Zach Wilson 13 Games Played 11 70% Completion % 60.8% 3,697 (284.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,245 (204.1) 24 Touchdowns 8 10 Interceptions 7 55 (4.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 211 (19.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Jets Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets have been clicking on defense, with 19.8 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,173 (167.2 per game) and second in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.4).

Against the run, the Jets have been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL (131.8 per game). Meanwhile, they rank sixth with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York is 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.3%. It is fifth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 44.1%.

Who comes out on top when the Dolphins and the Jets square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This season, the Jets have been clicking on defense, with 19.8 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,173 (167.2 per game) and second in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.4).

Against the run, the Jets are having trouble this season, with 1,714 rushing yards allowed (28th in NFL). They rank sixth with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York ranks fifth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 44.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 17th at 39.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.