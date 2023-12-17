Take a look at Tyreek Hill's stats on this page.

Rep Tyreek Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Hill has been targeted 132 times, with season stats of 1542 yards on 97 receptions (15.9 per catch) and 12 TDs. He also has five carries for 15 yards.

Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Dolphins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 132 97 1,542 601 12 15.9

Hill Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.