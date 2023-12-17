Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In the passing game, Hill has been targeted 132 times, with season stats of 1542 yards on 97 receptions (15.9 per catch) and 12 TDs. He also has five carries for 15 yards.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|132
|97
|1,542
|601
|12
|15.9
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|11
|10
|146
|1
|Week 12
|@Jets
|12
|9
|102
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|7
|5
|157
|2
|Week 14
|Titans
|5
|4
|61
|0
