In the Week 15 tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyreek Hill find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill's 1,542 receiving yards is the best mark on the Dolphins. He has been targeted 132 times, and has 97 catches plus 12 touchdowns (118.6 yards per game).

Hill has reeled in a TD pass in 10 of 13 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0

