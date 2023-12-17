Tyreek Hill vs. the Jets' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 15 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will face the New York Jets defense and Jordan Whitehead. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Miami pass catchers against the Jets' pass defense.
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets
|225.7
|17.4
|1
|12
|12.86
Tyreek Hill vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill's 1,542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 132 times and has registered 97 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Miami is the best team in the NFL, with 3,629 (279.2 per game).
- The Dolphins are second-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 31.6.
- Miami, which is averaging 33.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 20th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Dolphins have thrown the ball 54 times this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL.
Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense
- Jordan Whitehead has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 76 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New York's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks second in the league with 2,173 total passing yards allowed (167.2 per game).
- This season, the Jets rank eighth in the NFL with 19.8 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth in total yards allowed with 299 given up per game.
- Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.
- The Jets have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Tyreek Hill vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Jordan Whitehead
|Rec. Targets
|132
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|97
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.9
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1542
|76
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|118.6
|5.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|600
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|18
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|12
|4
|Interceptions
