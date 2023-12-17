In Week 15 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will face the New York Jets defense and Jordan Whitehead. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Miami pass catchers against the Jets' pass defense.

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 225.7 17.4 1 12 12.86

Tyreek Hill vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill's 1,542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 132 times and has registered 97 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Miami is the best team in the NFL, with 3,629 (279.2 per game).

The Dolphins are second-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 31.6.

Miami, which is averaging 33.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 20th in the league.

In the red zone, the Dolphins have thrown the ball 54 times this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL.

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 76 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks second in the league with 2,173 total passing yards allowed (167.2 per game).

This season, the Jets rank eighth in the NFL with 19.8 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth in total yards allowed with 299 given up per game.

Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 132 34 Def. Targets Receptions 97 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1542 76 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 118.6 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 600 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 12 4 Interceptions

