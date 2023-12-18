Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 18?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- Ekblad is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Ekblad has picked up one assist on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Ekblad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|23:32
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|20:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|23:01
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|25:47
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 3-0
Panthers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
