Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames face off at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +185)

0.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad's plus-minus this season, in 19:32 per game on the ice, is +6.

Through 13 games this year, Ekblad has yet to score a goal.

In three of 13 games this season, Ekblad has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Ekblad has an assist in three of 13 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Ekblad's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.