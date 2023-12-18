Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 18?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is set for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- In 11 of 27 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|3
|0
|3
|19:14
|Away
|W 5-0
Panthers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
