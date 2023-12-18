The Florida Panthers, with Aleksander Barkov Jr., will be in action Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. If you're considering a bet on Barkov against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 17:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +19).

Barkov has a goal in 11 games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barkov has a point in 17 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Barkov has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 27 Games 2 29 Points 1 11 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

