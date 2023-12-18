Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bay County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Walton HS at Mosley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Lynn Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
