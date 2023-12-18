Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles versus the Kansas State Wildcats is one of three games on Monday's college basketball schedule that features a Big 12 team in action.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wright State Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
|10:00 AM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at UCF Knights
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
