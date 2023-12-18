Brandon Montour will be among those on the ice Monday when his Florida Panthers meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Montour are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brandon Montour vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:38 per game on the ice, is 0.

Montour has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Montour has a point in three of 14 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 14 games this year, Montour has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Montour Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 14 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

